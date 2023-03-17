News you can trust since 1931
Police appealing for witnesses after burglary in Northamptonshire

Damage was caused

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:37 GMT

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Foster’s Booth near Pattishall.

The incident happened between 2.30pm on Tuesday (March 14) and 5.15pm on Thursday (March 16) at a home in Watling Street West was broken into via a patio door.

The offender/s made an untidy search. Nothing has been reported to have been taken at this time. A security light and phone line were damaged.

Police are appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000161557.