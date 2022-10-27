Police appealing for witnesses after boy bitten by dog in Northamptonshire town

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a boy was bitten by a dog in Brackley.

The incident happened at the junction between St Peter’s Road and Egerton Close on Tuesday (October 25) at about 5.30pm.

The dog walker is described as a white man, aged 30-35, with short brown hair and a stubbly beard, of stocky build, and 5ft 9in.

Police are appealing for witnesses.