Police appealing for witnesses after boy bitten by dog in Northamptonshire town

The boy was bitten on the side of his body

By Carly Odell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a boy was bitten by a dog in Brackley.

The incident happened at the junction between St Peter’s Road and Egerton Close on Tuesday (October 25) at about 5.30pm.

The dog walker is described as a white man, aged 30-35, with short brown hair and a stubbly beard, of stocky build, and 5ft 9in.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000624865.