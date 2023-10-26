News you can trust since 1931
Police appealing for rightful owner of electric bike after it was left outside Northampton cafe

It is not known if the bike was stolen or abandoned
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th Oct 2023, 08:29 BST- 1 min read
Police are appealing for the rightful owner of an electric bike to come forward after it was left outside a Northampton cafe.

Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team is appealing for help to trace the rightful owner of a Carrera SR Suntour electric bike.

The bike was left outside the Super Sausage Café in St Andrew’s Road at about 6.30am on Sunday (October 22). Police say staff found the bike propped against the building after someone had knocked at the door.

Police are appealing for the rightful owner of this electric bike to come forward after it was left outside a Northampton cafe.
As it is not known whether the bike had been stolen or abandoned outside the café, the neighbourhood team at Campbell Square Police Station are appealing for the rightful owner to come forward to claim it.

Police say if the bike pictured belongs to you, contact the neighbourhood policing team on 101, quoting incident number: 23000660377. Police say proof of ownership will be required.