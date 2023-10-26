Police appealing for rightful owner of electric bike after it was left outside Northampton cafe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for the rightful owner of an electric bike to come forward after it was left outside a Northampton cafe.

Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team is appealing for help to trace the rightful owner of a Carrera SR Suntour electric bike.

The bike was left outside the Super Sausage Café in St Andrew’s Road at about 6.30am on Sunday (October 22). Police say staff found the bike propped against the building after someone had knocked at the door.

As it is not known whether the bike had been stolen or abandoned outside the café, the neighbourhood team at Campbell Square Police Station are appealing for the rightful owner to come forward to claim it.