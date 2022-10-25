Police have released CCTV images of a man they believe may have information about a burglary at Trilogy Leisure Centre at Weston Favell, Northampton.

An unknown male is believed to have stolen a multi-media station from a member’s locker between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on September 23.

Officers want the man in image or anyone who may recognise him to get in call 101 using incident number 22000554215 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.