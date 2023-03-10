Police appeal launched after suspect chased away at cash machine robbery in Northampton
A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries
Police officers are appealing for members of the public who chased a suspect away following a robbery in Northampton.
The incident happened on February 21, just after 7.30pm, in St James Road when a woman withdrawing cash from an ATM was assaulted by a man – who managed to snatch £50 before running away.
At least one member of the public, who has not yet been identified, came to the victim’s assistance and chased the suspect away.
Northamptonshire Police are appealing for these people, or anyone else with information, to contact them on 101 or via email at [email protected] – quoting incident number 23000111002.
Following a warrant conducted in the Kings Heath area on Thursday (March 9), a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.