Police appeal for witnesses after 'XL Bully type' dog jumps up and scratches woman in Northampton
The incident happened at 7.30pm on Wednesday August 27 in Lowlands Close, Rectory Farm.
Police say a woman was walking her Chihuahua dog when a large dog ran towards them.
The woman lifted her dog up to protect it and the larger dog jumped up at them several times, causing scratches to the woman’s back, according to police.
A man then approached, got control of the loose dog and took it back through an alleyway towards Olden Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The dog is described as a white XL bully type, with a black patch over one of its eyes.
“The man who caught it is described as a white man with scruffy dark hair and beard, who wore a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He spoke with a British accent.”
Police would like to hear from the man involved, and anyone who saw what happened or who has information about it, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage.
To submit information, call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000506461.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.