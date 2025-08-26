Police appeal for witnesses after woman sexually assaulted in Northampton village

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Northampton village.

The incident happened on Crow Field Common in Moulton between 7pm and 10pm on Friday August 22.

Police say a man approached a woman as she walked on the common and inappropriately touched her without her consent.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The offender was a white man in his mid-30s, about 6ft and of a slim build. He was wearing a white baseball cap and light-coloured jeans. He has a whippet/greyhound type dog with him.

“This is a popular area with dog walkers and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been approached by this man in a similar manner or who may have seen someone fitting the above description acting inappropriately.

“They are also asking people to check their CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage to see if they may have captured the man and dog walking to or from the commons between the relevant times.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 25000496472.

Information can also be submitted online on the Northamptonshire Police website or the Crimestoppers website.