Police appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted and spat at in Northampton town centre

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted by a man in Northampton town centre.
The incident took place in Derngate between 10.30pm and 11pm on Saturday, March 5, when an argument escalated, which resulted in the woman being assaulted.
A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but was later released on bail pending further enquiries.
Northamptonshire Police has today (April 21) released a statement about the incident.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “The man picked up her up and put her in the doorway of the Montague Jeffrey shop, spat at her and walked off.
“The woman then ran into the Mailcoach public house.
“Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them as a matter of urgency.”
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 2200131063 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.