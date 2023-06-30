News you can trust since 1931
Police appeal for witnesses after two girls claim they were spiked in Northampton

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning (June 29)
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses after two girls claimed they were spiked while out in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police say the the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday (June 29) when two girls reported that they suspected they may have had their drinks spiked.

However, police say that quick tests at the scene thankfully did not show the presence of any spiking drugs.

Drink spiking has become an issue over the last couple of yearsDrink spiking has become an issue over the last couple of years
Despite this, officers say they are progressing the investigation and have asked anyone with information to contact them using incident number 23000398886.

Drink spiking and spiking by needle injection has become a notorious issue in the town centre’s night time economy since September 2021, with young women mainly being the targets.

A Freedom of Information request recently submitted by this newspaper to Northamptonshire Police showed that there have been 29 reports of drink spiking and three needle spiking reports in the town so far this year. Only one arrest has been made, and no one has been charged.