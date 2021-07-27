Police appeal for witnesses after twin Saturday-night assault outside Northampton neighbourhood shop

Detectives have launched an appeal for witnesses after a Saturday-night assault on a woman outside a Northampton shop.

Officers believe a man struck the victim and may then have also attacked a passer-by who attempted to intervene in the bust-up.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The victim was seen arguing with the man near the NISA shop in Prentice Court, Goldings, before he struck her to the head and made threats.

Police are hunting a man who attacked a woman outside this NISA store in Northampton

"The man is then thought to have tried to assault another woman who intervened, before he and the victim left the area.

"They were last seen heading towards the direction of Crestline Court.

"If anyone was in the Prentice Court area between 7pm and 8pm on July 17 and saw any part of the incident, or thinks they may have information about it, please call 101 or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 using our incident number 21000400591."