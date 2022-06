Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was “punched in the face by a stranger” in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident happened in Campbell Street near the Barrack Road junction on June 9, between 5pm and 5.15pm.

“The suspect is described as a white man, about 20-years-old, wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up and blond hair poking out, and jeans that were worn low around his hips.”

Police are appealing for witnesses.