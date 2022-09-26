Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed while out walking in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened on the cycle path that runs adjacent to New Sandy Lane, Duston on Thursday (September 22), between 7pm and 7.30pm.

According to officers, the man was approached by two males dressed in black who threatened him with violence and stole two phones and a watch.

One of the suspects is described by police as about 5ft 10in, wearing a black padded jacket, black trousers, glasses, a blue face mask and a cross-body bag. The second suspect is described as about 5ft 7in, wearing a black hoodie, black trousers, dark face mask and a cross body bag. They could potentially have also had a green bicycle with them.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Incident number: 22000554822

It is believed the victim has shared their account on multiple social media channels.

The social posts say: "I was approached by two lads in hoods and masks in the cycle way. These lads came from the small field via a gate. They asked for all the valuables in my pocket and threatened me saying they would stab me, so I gave them my phone. This appears to be the sign of the times.