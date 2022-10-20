Police appeal for witnesses after man assaulted and wallet stolen in Northampton
Bank cards and cash stolen
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted and his wallet was stolen in Northampton.
The incident happened in Greenfield Avenue, Eastfield between 6pm and 6.35pm on Wednesday (October 19).
Northamptonshire Police say the wallet contained “a small amount of cash and bank cards”. A spokeswoman said the offender was “black, about 6ft, of a slim build and wearing a dark tracksuit”.
Most Popular
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.