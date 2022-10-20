Police appeal for witnesses after man assaulted and wallet stolen in Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted and his wallet was stolen in Northampton.

The incident happened in Greenfield Avenue, Eastfield between 6pm and 6.35pm on Wednesday (October 19).

Northamptonshire Police say the wallet contained “a small amount of cash and bank cards”. A spokeswoman said the offender was “black, about 6ft, of a slim build and wearing a dark tracksuit”.

Police are appealing for witnesses.