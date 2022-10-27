News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal for witnesses after man arrested for indecent exposure at Northampton park

Suspect released on bail after incident earlier this month

By Kevin Nicholls
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 9:52am

Police are appealing for information after a man was spotted indecently exposing himself at Dallington Park.

According to officers, a woman saw the man inside a black Hyundai near Harlestone Road at about 4pm on October 11.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 45-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries, adding: “Any other witnesses or anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000593516.”

Police are investigating reports of a man indecently exposing himself at Dallington Park earlier this month