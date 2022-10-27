Police appeal for witnesses after man arrested for indecent exposure at Northampton park

Police are appealing for information after a man was spotted indecently exposing himself at Dallington Park.

According to officers, a woman saw the man inside a black Hyundai near Harlestone Road at about 4pm on October 11.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 45-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries, adding: “Any other witnesses or anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000593516.”