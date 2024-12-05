Police appeal for witnesses after fuel stolen from lorries in layby on A5 in Northamptonshire

Police are appealing for witnesses after fuel was stolen from lorries in a layby on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

The vehicles were targeted in a layby off the A5 near Kilsby between 6pm on Tuesday (December 3), and 6am on Wednesday (December 4), when the drivers discovered their lorries had been drained of fuel.

Anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000719912.