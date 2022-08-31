News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal for witnesses after early morning hit and run in Northamptonshire village

The female runner was taken to hospital but injuries are not believed to be life threatening

By Carly Odell
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:12 am

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an early morning hit and run in a Northamptonshire village hospitalised a victim.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 13, between 4.50am and 6.25am, in Thenford Road, Middleton Cheney.

Northamptonshire Police say a female runner was struck by a silver Vauxhall Zafira, which then made off from the scene.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses.

Most Popular

The woman was taken to hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

The vehicle involved is believed to have travelled from Brackley in the direction of Middleton Cheney.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000468961.

Two men aged 36 and 20 have both been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.