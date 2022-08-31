Police appeal for witnesses after early morning hit and run in Northamptonshire village

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an early morning hit and run in a Northamptonshire village hospitalised a victim.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 13, between 4.50am and 6.25am, in Thenford Road, Middleton Cheney.

Northamptonshire Police say a female runner was struck by a silver Vauxhall Zafira, which then made off from the scene.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was taken to hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

The vehicle involved is believed to have travelled from Brackley in the direction of Middleton Cheney.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000468961.