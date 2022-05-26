Police appeal for witnesses after caravan thefts in Daventry and Middleton Cheney

Police are appealing for witnesses following two separate caravan thefts in Daventry and Middleton Cheney.

The first theft took place on Saturday, May 21, between 8.15pm and 8.45pm, when a unit on the Royal Oak Industrial Estate in Daventry was broken into.

A Bailey Alicante Grande twin axle caravan was stolen, which was seen being towed by a Mercedes ML270 travelling north on the A5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two caravans were stolen in separate incidents.

Anyone with information about the theft, or who may have seen the caravan or have any dash-cam footage of it, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 22000291461.

The second theft happened near Middleton Cheney in the early hours of Monday, May 23, when a Swift Challenger twin axle caravan was stolen from a location just outside Chacombe, between 12.45am and 1.30am.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the caravan being towed in the area of Middleton Cheney or on the B4525 around this time to get in touch, quoting incident number 22000293772.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage relating to either incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, giving the relevant incident number.

If you see a crime being committed, reporting it to the police could prevent further crimes being committed and protect others from becoming victims.

Emergencies: In an emergency you should phone 999 and ask for the police.