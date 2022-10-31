News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal for witnesses after boy, 16, stabbed following house party fight in Northampton

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101

By Logan MacLeod
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a knife in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police say the incident started at a party inside an address in Beaufort Drive, Duston on Friday, October 28, between 9.30pm and 10.10pm, after an altercation involving the boy and a male in a balaclava.

According to officers, the boy ran from the address chased by the offender who then attacked him in Oakleigh Drive, Duston by stabbing him with a knife.

The incident happened in Oakleigh Drive, Duston on Friday night (October 28)

Most Popular

The suspect is described by police as a black male wearing a dark balaclava, black puffa jacket, black trousers and a white t-shirt. He was about 5ft 7in, of a slim build and about 18-years-old.

Officers said the victim does not have a life threatening or life-changing injury.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000630772.