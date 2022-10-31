Police appeal for witnesses after boy, 16, stabbed following house party fight in Northampton
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a knife in Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police say the incident started at a party inside an address in Beaufort Drive, Duston on Friday, October 28, between 9.30pm and 10.10pm, after an altercation involving the boy and a male in a balaclava.
According to officers, the boy ran from the address chased by the offender who then attacked him in Oakleigh Drive, Duston by stabbing him with a knife.
The suspect is described by police as a black male wearing a dark balaclava, black puffa jacket, black trousers and a white t-shirt. He was about 5ft 7in, of a slim build and about 18-years-old.
Officers said the victim does not have a life threatening or life-changing injury.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000630772.