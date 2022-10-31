Police appeal for witnesses after boy, 16, stabbed following house party fight in Northampton

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a knife in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police say the incident started at a party inside an address in Beaufort Drive, Duston on Friday, October 28, between 9.30pm and 10.10pm, after an altercation involving the boy and a male in a balaclava.

According to officers, the boy ran from the address chased by the offender who then attacked him in Oakleigh Drive, Duston by stabbing him with a knife.

The incident happened in Oakleigh Drive, Duston on Friday night (October 28)

The suspect is described by police as a black male wearing a dark balaclava, black puffa jacket, black trousers and a white t-shirt. He was about 5ft 7in, of a slim build and about 18-years-old.

Officers said the victim does not have a life threatening or life-changing injury.