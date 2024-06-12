Police appeal for victim to come forward after man indecently exposed himself on Northampton footpath

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man indecently exposed himself on a Northampton footpath and police are appealing for the victim to come forward.

The incident happened between 9pm and 9.30pm on Thursday, May 30.

Police say a man was witnessed indecently exposing himself on a footpath in White Hills Way, near to its junction with the A508 Harborough Road.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “We only have a vague description of the suspect who had short dark hair and a short beard. He was wearing a grey tracksuit, brown sleeveless jacket, a green hat and carrying a backpack.”

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this man acting inappropriately around the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton or who may have captured a person fitting the description on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage between the stated time and date.