Police appeal for victim to come forward after man indecently exposed himself on Northampton footpath
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened between 9pm and 9.30pm on Thursday, May 30.
Police say a man was witnessed indecently exposing himself on a footpath in White Hills Way, near to its junction with the A508 Harborough Road.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “We only have a vague description of the suspect who had short dark hair and a short beard. He was wearing a grey tracksuit, brown sleeveless jacket, a green hat and carrying a backpack.”
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this man acting inappropriately around the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton or who may have captured a person fitting the description on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage between the stated time and date.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 571 of 31/05/24.