Police appeal for rightful owner after collection of model vehicles believed to be stolen found in Northampton

Published 6th Nov 2024, 12:25 BST
Police are searching for the rightful owner or owners of this model vehicle collection.placeholder image
Police are searching for the rightful owner or owners of this model vehicle collection.
A collection of model vehicles, believed to be stolen, has been found in a vehicle in Northampton.

The collection was recovered from a vehicle in Northampton on October 18 and police believe that the items are stolen property.

Officers are now hoping to find the rightful owner or owners.

The items are mainly model lorries and buses from manufacturers including Corgi and Tekno.

Anyone with information about the collection and who it belongs to is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000623779.

