Police appeal for owner after woman injured by two dogs in Northampton park
Two dogs, described as Irish wolfhounds, knocked the woman over
Police are appealing for an owner to come forward after two dogs injured a woman in a Northampton park.
The incident happened at around 9.30am on Tuesday, May 16, when a woman was walking her dog with a friend in Parklands open space, off Devon Way.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Two dogs described as Irish wolfhounds approached and attacked her dog. The wolfhounds then knocked the woman over, causing injury to her wrist.
"The woman walking the two wolfhounds put them onto leads and left. The woman is described as white, aged around 40, 5ft 2in, of slim build and with grey/blonde shoulder length curly hair.”
Officers are appealing for this woman to get in touch, or for anyone who knows who she is to contact them.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000298571.