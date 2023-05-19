Police appeal for owner after woman injured by two dogs in Northampton park

Police are appealing for an owner to come forward after two dogs injured a woman in a Northampton park.

The incident happened at around 9.30am on Tuesday, May 16, when a woman was walking her dog with a friend in Parklands open space, off Devon Way.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Two dogs described as Irish wolfhounds approached and attacked her dog. The wolfhounds then knocked the woman over, causing injury to her wrist.

Police are asking the dog owner to come forward after an incident in a Northampton park.

"The woman walking the two wolfhounds put them onto leads and left. The woman is described as white, aged around 40, 5ft 2in, of slim build and with grey/blonde shoulder length curly hair.”

Officers are appealing for this woman to get in touch, or for anyone who knows who she is to contact them.

