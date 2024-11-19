Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for a member of the public who spoke to a teenager after an assault in a Northamptonshire town to come forward.

On October 31, between 5.30pm and 6pm, there was an altercation between a group of teenagers on a playing field, opposite Daniaud Court in Brackley.

Police say a teenage girl was assaulted on the field, known locally as Boulders or Double Field, by another girl.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “She ran towards some people, who were standing next to a parked car, and a member of the public intervened and spoke to the offender.

The incident happened at a playing field in Brackley.

“Detectives investigating the assault are appealing for the person who spoke to the offender to get in touch, or anyone else who may have witnessed the incident.

“The offender is described as a white girl in her early teens with dyed black hair, blue eyes, and freckles. She was wearing fishnet tights, a bodysuit, and black trainers.

“There was a teenage boy and another girl present at the time of the assault. However, we only have a description of the second girl who is white and in her early teens with short black hair. She was wearing black jeans and a black shirt.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000650391.