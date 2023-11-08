Police appeal for man with head injury in Wellingborough to come forward
Police are appealing for a man who was seen with a head injury in Buttermere, Wellingborough to come forward.
Officers are looking into the incident which happened on Wednesday, November 1, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, when an injured man was seen in the area asking for help.
A police spokesman said: “A member of the public assisted him but he left the area without seeking medical attention.
"Officers would like to track this man down to check on his welfare and ascertain if any criminal offences had been committed against him.”
The man, or anyone who knows him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Anyone with information about the incident should quote incident number 23000678609 when passing on any details to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.