Police plea to identify man seen on camera after shoplifters threatened staff at Northampton Morrisons
Thieves turn on supermarket worker who challenged them over stealing booze
Detectives hunting two shoplifters who threatened staff in a Northampton supermarket have released an image of a man they want to quiz over the incident.
According to police reports, two men stole bottles of whiskey from Morrisons in Victoria Promenade between 1.15pm and 1.35pm on on Friday (February 11).
They were challenged by a staff member who was then threatened with a metallic object, possibly a knife, according to police.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We believe the man in the CCTV image could help officers with their enquiries into this incident and we would like him, or anyone who recognises him, to contact us on 101 using incident number 22000084747."