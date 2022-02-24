Detectives hunting two shoplifters who threatened staff in a Northampton supermarket have released an image of a man they want to quiz over the incident.

According to police reports, two men stole bottles of whiskey from Morrisons in Victoria Promenade between 1.15pm and 1.35pm on on Friday (February 11).

They were challenged by a staff member who was then threatened with a metallic object, possibly a knife, according to police.

Police want to quiz this man following an incident at Morrisons in Victoria Promenade on Friday.