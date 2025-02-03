Police appeal for information after patio door smashed and Northampton home burgled

Police are appealing for information after a patio door was smashed and a Northampton home was burgled.

The incident happened Woodland Close in Duston, between 5.50pm and 10.10pm on Friday January 24.

Police say the offender/s smashed the glass of the patio door at the rear of the address to gain access. Details of what was stolen is not known, currently.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000047698.