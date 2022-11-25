Police appeal for help locating man wanted in connection with Northampton burglary
Detectives investigating break-in want to quiz 47-year-old
Detectives investigating a burglary in Northampton are appealing for information about the location of 47-year-old Jonathan Raymond Crouch.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed officers want to speak to Crouch in connection with a theft from a property in Countess Road in October this year. They added: “Anyone who sees Crouch, or has information about his whereabouts, should please call us on our non-emergency line 101 using incident number 22000616814 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”