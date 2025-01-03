Police appeal for footage of man standing in main Northampton town centre road following public nuisance incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for footage of a public nuisance incident, which saw a man standing in a main Northampton town centre road, preventing drivers from leaving the area.

The incident happened in Bridge Street between midnight and 1am on Thursday, December 12.

Police say a man is believed to have stood in the road preventing drivers from leaving the area.

A 57-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Now, detectives are appealing for dash-cam or mobile phone footage which captured an incident.

Witnesses or anyone with footage are still urged to come forward, if they haven’t already done so, and contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000736338.