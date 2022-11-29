News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal after woman ‘punched in the face’ during Northampton assault

Detectives identify three people who may have information about attack in early hours

By Kevin Nicholls
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 10:54am

Detectives investigating a late-night assault in Northampton have released CCTV images of two men and a woman they believe may have information.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed a woman in her 20s was punched in the face by another woman at around 1.30am on October 15. A spokesman added: “We believe these people may be able to assist with our enquiries and appeal for them, or anyone who recognises them, to call 101 using incident number 22000602034.”

Hide Ad
Detectives in Northampton have identified three people they believe may have information about an assault in Wellingborough Road in October