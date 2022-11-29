Detectives investigating a late-night assault in Northampton have released CCTV images of two men and a woman they believe may have information.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed a woman in her 20s was punched in the face by another woman at around 1.30am on October 15. A spokesman added: “We believe these people may be able to assist with our enquiries and appeal for them, or anyone who recognises them, to call 101 using incident number 22000602034.”