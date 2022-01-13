Police appeal after teenager's glasses and earbuds stolen in robbery near Northampton train station
Detectives want to find man in yellow puffer coat who could hold key information
Detectives want to put a name to his face of man they believe may hold key information about a robbery from a teenage boy near Northampton train station last month.
Officers say the boy was leaving the station via Black Lion Hill between 10.05am and 11.15am on December 12 when a man called him over and took his glasses and ear buds.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Thursday (January 13): "The boy approached the man, who then took off the boy’s glasses and removed one of his black JBL ear buds from his ear, causing the other to fall to the floor. The man picked it up and walked off.
"Officers investigating the incident believe the man in this image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch."
Anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 21000722168 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.