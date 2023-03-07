News you can trust since 1931
Police appeal after suspected theft of phone at Northampton Co-op

The incident happened in Barry Road

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Police are looking to identify a man following a suspected theft of a mobile phone at a Northampton Co-op.

At around 4.15pm on Thursday, February 16, a woman shopping at the Co-op in Barry Road, Abington accidentally left her phone beside a self-service till. When she realised and returned to the store, the phone was no longer there, Northamptonshire Police said.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to get in touch with by calling 101, quoting incident number: 23000100072.

Police want to speak to this man after a suspected theft in Barry Road. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Police want to speak to this man after a suspected theft in Barry Road. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.