Police appeal after report of man touching himself inappropriately in Northampton woodland

Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of a man touching himself inappropriately in Northampton woodland.

The incident happened at around 3.05pm on Friday, April 25 in woodland at Grange Spinney, off Williams Way in Grange Park.

Police say a man was seen touching himself inappropriately and left the area after being challenged by a passerby. Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect is described as a middle-aged white man, of medium build and ear-length brown hair, wearing a navy jumper and blue trousers. He had an iPhone in a silver/white case.

The incident happened in Woodland in Grange Park.

“Northamptonshire Police is committed to tackling all forms of sexual offending and we take reports of this nature very seriously.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000246085.

Information can also be submitted online at here: www.northants.police.uk/RO and here: crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

