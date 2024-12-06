Police appeal after Range Rover set on fire in Northampton in suspected arson attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Range Rover was set on fire in Northampton, in a suspected arson attack.

The incident happened in Walkers Way, Wotton on Thursday, December 5, between 10.15pm and 10.45pm.

Police say a white Range Rover was deliberately set alight.

Witnesses or anyone with information or relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000724294, to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible..

