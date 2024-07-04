Police appeal after racist comments hurled at man and children in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a family was subjected to racist comments and a child was scratched as a flag was taken off them in Northampton.

The incident happened in Wellingborough Road on Saturday, June 22, between 3pm and 3.20pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man was walking along the road near the junction with Whitworth Road alongside his two children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As they walked, the driver of a white van pulled up next to them and made racist comments before another man grabbed hold of a flag one of the children was holding and scratched their arm in the process.”

The incident happened in Wellingborough Road, close to the junction with Whitworth Road.

The white van driver is described as a white man in his 40s, about 5ft 7in, of a slim build, with short light-coloured hair and wearing a white t-shirt.