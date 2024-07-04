Police appeal after racist comments hurled at man and children in Northampton
The incident happened in Wellingborough Road on Saturday, June 22, between 3pm and 3.20pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man was walking along the road near the junction with Whitworth Road alongside his two children.
“As they walked, the driver of a white van pulled up next to them and made racist comments before another man grabbed hold of a flag one of the children was holding and scratched their arm in the process.”
The white van driver is described as a white man in his 40s, about 5ft 7in, of a slim build, with short light-coloured hair and wearing a white t-shirt.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000370887.