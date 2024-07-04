Police appeal after racist comments hurled at man and children in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 4th Jul 2024, 15:03 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a family was subjected to racist comments and a child was scratched as a flag was taken off them in Northampton.

The incident happened in Wellingborough Road on Saturday, June 22, between 3pm and 3.20pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man was walking along the road near the junction with Whitworth Road alongside his two children.

“As they walked, the driver of a white van pulled up next to them and made racist comments before another man grabbed hold of a flag one of the children was holding and scratched their arm in the process.”

The incident happened in Wellingborough Road, close to the junction with Whitworth Road.

The white van driver is described as a white man in his 40s, about 5ft 7in, of a slim build, with short light-coloured hair and wearing a white t-shirt.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000370887.