Police appeal after man touched himself in front of woman waiting for bus in Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man made inappropriate gestures towards a woman and touched himself, while she was waiting for a bus in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 11.35am on Saturday July 26, in at a bus stop in Wellingborough Road, between Palmerston Road and St Edmund’s Street.

Police say a man rode past on a bicycle on the opposite side of the road, before stopping and making inappropriate gestures towards the woman and touching himself. He then rode off along St Edmund’s Street towards Cliftonville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect is described as an Asian man in his mid-50s, around 6ft and of larger build. He had short/shaved grey hair and a groomed grey stubble beard, and wore a grey top, black shorts and black trainers.

The incident happened at a bus stop in Wellingborough Road.

“The man was riding a black bicycle and carrying a plastic carrier bag which appeared to contain clothes.”

Anyone with information about the incident, including relevant CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000438129.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.