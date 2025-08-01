Police appeal after man touched himself in front of woman waiting for bus in Northampton
The incident happened at around 11.35am on Saturday July 26, in at a bus stop in Wellingborough Road, between Palmerston Road and St Edmund’s Street.
Police say a man rode past on a bicycle on the opposite side of the road, before stopping and making inappropriate gestures towards the woman and touching himself. He then rode off along St Edmund’s Street towards Cliftonville.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect is described as an Asian man in his mid-50s, around 6ft and of larger build. He had short/shaved grey hair and a groomed grey stubble beard, and wore a grey top, black shorts and black trainers.
“The man was riding a black bicycle and carrying a plastic carrier bag which appeared to contain clothes.”
Anyone with information about the incident, including relevant CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000438129.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.