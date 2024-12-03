Police appeal after man made sexual comments to female dog walker on wooded path in Northampton

Police are appealing for information after a man made sexual comments to a female dog walker on a wooded path in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on a wooded path behind Lower Meadow Court and Arbour View Court at around 6am on Saturday November 23.

Officers say a man pushing a dark coloured mountain bike made several “unwanted sexual comments towards the woman”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This is the second incident of this nature in this area which has been reported to Northamptonshire Police and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have also been approached or who may have seen a man fitting the above description acting inappropriately.”

The incident happened on a wooded path behind Lower Meadow Court and Arbour View Court.

The offender is described as white, aged 30-40 years, about 5ft 7ins and of a medium build. He was wearing a woolly hat which had a circular grey stripe, a chequered jacket and dark tracksuit bottoms, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000715546.