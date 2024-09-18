Police appeal after man in his 50s tried to talk to girl in Northampton park under 'suspicious circumstances'
The incident happened on Monday (September 16), between 9.15am and 9.40am, in Thornton Park, Mill Lane.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The man is described as a black man, aged 50-60, with tight knot twirls in his hair and short dreadlocks. He was wearing brown trousers and a long blue button up jacket. He also had a white dog with him, which looked like a cocker spaniel.”
Officers would like to speak to the man to ascertain what happened and he, or anyone who recognises his description, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000556294.