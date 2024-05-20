Police appeal after man films and touches teenage girls near Northampton shop
The incident happened at Costcutter in Billing Brook Road on Thursday, April 18, between 12.30pm and 1pm.
Police say a man approached two girls and started filming them. He then grabbed one of the girls and tried to kiss her before rubbing his face on the other girl.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He is described as mixed race, in his late 50s to early 60s, about 5ft 7in, with short brown/grey hair that was balding and wearing a grey hoodie and black joggers.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000227876.