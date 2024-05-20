Police appeal after man films and touches teenage girls near Northampton shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident where a man filmed and touched two teenage girls close to a Northampton shop.

The incident happened at Costcutter in Billing Brook Road on Thursday, April 18, between 12.30pm and 1pm.

Police say a man approached two girls and started filming them. He then grabbed one of the girls and tried to kiss her before rubbing his face on the other girl.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He is described as mixed race, in his late 50s to early 60s, about 5ft 7in, with short brown/grey hair that was balding and wearing a grey hoodie and black joggers.”