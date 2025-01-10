Police appeal after jewellery stolen during burglary in Daventry

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 10th Jan 2025, 13:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses after jewellery was stolen during a burglary in Daventry.

The incident happened in Hemans Road, Daventry on Friday, January 3, at about 6.40pm.

Police say, when the victims returned home, they found three unknown males in dark clothing and black balaclavas in their home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The offenders ran off with a quantity of jewellery as soon as they saw the occupants, according to police.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000009635.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice