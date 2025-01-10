Police appeal after jewellery stolen during burglary in Daventry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after jewellery was stolen during a burglary in Daventry.

The incident happened in Hemans Road, Daventry on Friday, January 3, at about 6.40pm.

Police say, when the victims returned home, they found three unknown males in dark clothing and black balaclavas in their home.

The offenders ran off with a quantity of jewellery as soon as they saw the occupants, according to police.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000009635.