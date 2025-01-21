Police appeal after jewellery and handbags stolen from Northampton home
Police are appealing for witnesses after jewellery and handbags were stolen from a Northampton home.
The incident happened in Cherry Close between 7.30am and 7pm on Tuesday, January 7.
Police say offender/s forced entry via the rear of the property and stole jewellery and handbags.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or who may have been offered any items for sale in unusual circumstances.
Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV footage, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000013111.