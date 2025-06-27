Police appeal after horse trailer stolen from Northamptonshire village
The theft took place in Northampton Road, Earls Barton on Monday night, and now police are appealing for witnesses.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened between 8pm on Monday, June 23, and 7am on Tuesday, June 24, when the unknown offender/s cut through two gates and stole an Ifor Williams 510 horse trailer.
"Witnesses, anyone who has seen the trailer, or anyone with information, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Those who may have information that could help police are advised to quote incident number 25000366215 to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.