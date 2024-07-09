Police appeal after haul of gold jewellery stolen during break-in at Northampton house
Police are appealing for information after a haul of gold jewellery was stolen during a break-in at a Northampton house.
The incident happened between 3pm on Saturday, May 25, and 9.50am on Monday, June 3, a home in Duston Road.
Officers are appealing for anyone who has seen any of the items pictured, including being offered them for sale in suspicious circumstances, to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000326290.