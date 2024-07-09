Police appeal after haul of gold jewellery stolen during break-in at Northampton house

The gold jewellery, pictured above, was stolen during a break-in at a Northampton home.

Police are appealing for information after a haul of gold jewellery was stolen during a break-in at a Northampton house.

The incident happened between 3pm on Saturday, May 25, and 9.50am on Monday, June 3, a home in Duston Road.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has seen any of the items pictured, including being offered them for sale in suspicious circumstances, to get in touch.

