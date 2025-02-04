Police appeal after female runner followed by man at Northamptonshire beauty spot

Police are appealing for information after a female runner was followed by a man at a Northamptonshire beauty spot.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at Pitsford Water between 3.25pm and 3.40pm on Sunday (February 2).

Police say the woman was running beside Pitsford reservoir towards Brixworth Country Park when she was approached by the man, who had initially been in front of her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He then ran beside her, walking when she did, and continued to try to engage her in conversation, causing her fear and distress.

The incident happened at Pitsford Water.

“When they reached the causeway area the victim called someone to pick her up, prompting the man to run off.

“The suspect is described as a white man aged 30-40 and around 6ft, wearing a black North Face rain coat, baggy black Canterbury jogging bottoms, black walking boots and a dark blue bobble hat with thick stripes."

Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000065521.