Police appeal after female runner followed by man at Northamptonshire beauty spot
The incident happened at Pitsford Water between 3.25pm and 3.40pm on Sunday (February 2).
Police say the woman was running beside Pitsford reservoir towards Brixworth Country Park when she was approached by the man, who had initially been in front of her.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He then ran beside her, walking when she did, and continued to try to engage her in conversation, causing her fear and distress.
“When they reached the causeway area the victim called someone to pick her up, prompting the man to run off.
“The suspect is described as a white man aged 30-40 and around 6ft, wearing a black North Face rain coat, baggy black Canterbury jogging bottoms, black walking boots and a dark blue bobble hat with thick stripes."
Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000065521.