Police appeal after early morning burglary at Northampton discount store

A Northampton discount store was subjected to a burglary where goods were stolen.

The incident happened at the B&S Discount store in Tollgate Way, on Wednesday, May 3, between 4.30am and 5am.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man entered the store and stole goods from behind the counter before potentially making off on a 125cc motorcycle.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“The man is described as about 6ft, in his mid-20s, and of a stocky build, wearing a dark coloured bomber jacket with a hoody underneath, dark coloured jogging bottoms and Nike Air Max 95s. He had his hood up and was wearing a dust mask which was covering his face.”