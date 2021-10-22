Police appeal after drunk headbutts doorman in the mouth outside Northampton nightclub

Detectives investigating an assault on a Northampton nightclub doorman have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed the victim was headbutted in the mouth after a man was refused entry to Bar So in Abington Square for fighting and being drunk.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image should call 101 using incident number 21000503681.