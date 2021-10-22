Police appeal after drunk headbutts doorman in the mouth outside Northampton nightclub

Detectives issue CCTV image of a man they believe can aid assault investigation

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 8:31 am
Updated Friday, 22nd October 2021, 8:34 am

Detectives investigating an assault on a Northampton nightclub doorman have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed the victim was headbutted in the mouth after a man was refused entry to Bar So in Abington Square for fighting and being drunk.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image should call 101 using incident number 21000503681.

Appeal