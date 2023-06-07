Police appeal after daylight assault of woman in Wellingborough Road
Men pictured could help with investigation
Police are appealing for witnesses after a daylight assault on a woman in Wellingborough Road.
The incident happened around 6.10pm on Monday, May 15, when the woman was assaulted by unknown males, one of whom pushed her into a doorway, according to police.
Officers believe the men pictured have information relevant to the investigation and are asking them to get in touch.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000333855.