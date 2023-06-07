News you can trust since 1931
Police appeal after daylight assault of woman in Wellingborough Road

Men pictured could help with investigation
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 12:49 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses after a daylight assault on a woman in Wellingborough Road.

The incident happened around 6.10pm on Monday, May 15, when the woman was assaulted by unknown males, one of whom pushed her into a doorway, according to police.

Officers believe the men pictured have information relevant to the investigation and are asking them to get in touch.

Police believe these two men could help with their investigation.Police believe these two men could help with their investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000333855.