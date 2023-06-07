Police are appealing for witnesses after a daylight assault on a woman in Wellingborough Road.

The incident happened around 6.10pm on Monday, May 15, when the woman was assaulted by unknown males, one of whom pushed her into a doorway, according to police.

Officers believe the men pictured have information relevant to the investigation and are asking them to get in touch.

Police believe these two men could help with their investigation.