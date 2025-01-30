Police appeal after collection of jewellery stolen from Northampton home
Police are appealing for information after jewellery was stolen from a Northampton home.
The incident happened in Millbank on Tuesday (January 28), between 7.30am and 7pm.
Police say unknown offender/s forced entry by smashing patio doors, then stole jewellery including a silver chain, a gold flower ring with rubies, a gold necklace with a heart-shaped ruby pendant, a gold ring with one small diamond and a pair of silver stud horse earrings.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000054965.