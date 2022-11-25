Police appeal after burglars ransack Northampton house and steal jewellery

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after thieves broke in through the rear of a Northampton house, ransacked it and stole jewellery.

Northamptonshire Police is asking locals in the Sandiland Road, Headlands, area to check security cameras between noon on November 16 and 7pm on Saturday (November 19). A spokesman added: “We would also like to hear from anyone who may have been offered jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.”