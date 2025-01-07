Police appeal after Audi Q5 stolen from Northampton street in the first week of 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after an Audi Q5 was stolen from a Northampton street in the first week of 2025.

The car theft happened in Newton Road, between 4.20am on Wednesday, January 1, and 8.20am on Monday, January 6.

Police say a grey Audi Q5 was stolen.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000000716 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.