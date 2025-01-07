Police appeal after Audi Q5 stolen from Northampton street in the first week of 2025
Police are appealing for witnesses after an Audi Q5 was stolen from a Northampton street in the first week of 2025.
The car theft happened in Newton Road, between 4.20am on Wednesday, January 1, and 8.20am on Monday, January 6.
Police say a grey Audi Q5 was stolen.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000000716 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.