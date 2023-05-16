Police appeal after attempted burglary in Northampton when woman entered 'outside cupboard'
Woman urged to call police
A CCTV image has been released of a woman who could help in a police investigation looking into an attempted burglary in Northampton.
The incident happened in Goldcrest Court, on Friday, April 14, at about 5.30pm.
Police say the offender walked to the front door of an address in the area and entered the “outside cupboard”.
The woman in the image could assist police with their enquiries. She, or anyone who recognises her, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000225443.