Police appeal after attempted burglary in Northampton when woman entered 'outside cupboard'

A CCTV image has been released of a woman who could help in a police investigation looking into an attempted burglary in Northampton.

The incident happened in Goldcrest Court, on Friday, April 14, at about 5.30pm.

Police say the offender walked to the front door of an address in the area and entered the “outside cupboard”.

Police believe this woman can help with their investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.