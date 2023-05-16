News you can trust since 1931
Police appeal after attempted burglary in Northampton when woman entered 'outside cupboard'

Woman urged to call police

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 16th May 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 09:04 BST

A CCTV image has been released of a woman who could help in a police investigation looking into an attempted burglary in Northampton.

The incident happened in Goldcrest Court, on Friday, April 14, at about 5.30pm.

Police say the offender walked to the front door of an address in the area and entered the “outside cupboard”.

Police believe this woman can help with their investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
The woman in the image could assist police with their enquiries. She, or anyone who recognises her, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000225443.