Detectives hunting thieves who stole two mobile phones worth £2,300 after smashing a display case in a Daventry town centre store earlier this month have released a CCTV image of two men they believe may have information.

Robbers took a £1,300 iPhone Pro Max and an iPhone 14 Plus priced at £1,000 from the shop in Bowen Square between 10.45am and 11am on October 8.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could help the investigation and asking them or anyone who recognises them to get in touch.

Detectives believe these men could help find thieves who stole expensive iPhones from a Daventry shop.

“The area was busy at this time of a Saturday morning so we would also like to hear from anybody who saw the incident or anything suspicious.”